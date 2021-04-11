UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran's Nuclear Agency Discloses Electricity Incident At Natanz Enrichment Plant - Reports

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 11th April 2021 | 10:40 AM

Iran's Nuclear Agency Discloses Electricity Incident at Natanz Enrichment Plant - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2021) Iran's Natanz uranium enrichment plant suffered an "incident" Sunday morning in its electricity distribution network, Fars news Agency reported citing Atomic Energy Organization of Iran Spokesman Behrouz Kamalvandi.

According to Kamalvandi, the incident has been contained without leading to injuries or pollution while its causes are under investigation.

More information will follow from official sources soon, the agency reported.

