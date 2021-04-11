MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2021) Iran's Natanz uranium enrichment plant suffered an "incident" Sunday morning in its electricity distribution network, Fars news Agency reported citing Atomic Energy Organization of Iran Spokesman Behrouz Kamalvandi.

According to Kamalvandi, the incident has been contained without leading to injuries or pollution while its causes are under investigation.

More information will follow from official sources soon, the agency reported.