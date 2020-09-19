UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran's Revolutionary Guard Chief Vows Revenge Against Those Involved In Soleimani's Death

Faizan Hashmi 47 seconds ago Sat 19th September 2020 | 09:28 PM

Iran's Revolutionary Guard Chief Vows Revenge Against Those Involved In Soleimani's Death

The head of Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Maj. Gen. Hossein Salami, has said on Saturday that Tehran is committed to enacting revenge against those responsible for the death of Qasem Soleimani, the top Iranian military commander who was killed in Iraq earlier this year

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2020) The head of Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Maj. Gen. Hossein Salami, has said on Saturday that Tehran is committed to enacting revenge against those responsible for the death of Qasem Soleimani, the top Iranian military commander who was killed in Iraq earlier this year.

"We will hit the people who, directly and indirectly, played a role in the martyrdom of the great man (General Soleimani)," Maj. Gen. Salami was quoted by Iran's state-run Tasnim news agency as saying.

The Politico news portal this past Sunday cited intelligence reports claiming that Tehran has been plotting an assassination attempt on the US ambassador in South Africa as part of plans to avenge Soleimani's killing.

One day later, US President Donald Trump took to Twitter to claim that any Iranian action would be met with a response "1,000 times greater in magnitude."

Maj. Gen. Salami said that the Iranian military has taken the necessary preparations to mount an assault on US targets if required, according to Tasnim.

Soleimani, the former commander of the IRGC's Quds Force, was killed in a US drone strike near Baghdad International Airport on January 3.

Related Topics

Drone Iran Twitter Iraq Trump Tehran Baghdad Man South Africa January Sunday Top Airport Qasem Soleimani

Recent Stories

Motorway police thwart car theft, arrest accused

45 seconds ago

A Least 25 Taliban Militants Killed in Afghanistan ..

48 seconds ago

UN General Assembly adopts wide-ranging agenda for ..

50 seconds ago

Opposition to not take big decisions in APC: Sheik ..

52 seconds ago

Man arrested for exhibiting weapon on social media ..

5 minutes ago

BISE Bahawalpur announced Matric result, 79.91 per ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.