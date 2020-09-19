The head of Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Maj. Gen. Hossein Salami, has said on Saturday that Tehran is committed to enacting revenge against those responsible for the death of Qasem Soleimani, the top Iranian military commander who was killed in Iraq earlier this year

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2020) The head of Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Maj. Gen. Hossein Salami, has said on Saturday that Tehran is committed to enacting revenge against those responsible for the death of Qasem Soleimani, the top Iranian military commander who was killed in Iraq earlier this year.

"We will hit the people who, directly and indirectly, played a role in the martyrdom of the great man (General Soleimani)," Maj. Gen. Salami was quoted by Iran's state-run Tasnim news agency as saying.

The Politico news portal this past Sunday cited intelligence reports claiming that Tehran has been plotting an assassination attempt on the US ambassador in South Africa as part of plans to avenge Soleimani's killing.

One day later, US President Donald Trump took to Twitter to claim that any Iranian action would be met with a response "1,000 times greater in magnitude."

Maj. Gen. Salami said that the Iranian military has taken the necessary preparations to mount an assault on US targets if required, according to Tasnim.

Soleimani, the former commander of the IRGC's Quds Force, was killed in a US drone strike near Baghdad International Airport on January 3.