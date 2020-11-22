Iraq Signs Deal With COVAX to Receive 8Mln Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine - Health Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2020) Iraqi authorities have signed an agreement with the COVID-19 Vaccine Global Access Facility (COVAX) to receive eight million doses of a potential vaccine, the director-general of the Public Health Department at the Iraqi Health Ministry, Riyad Abd Al-Amir, said on Sunday.

"Iraq has signed an agreement with COVAX Facility, a member of the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization (GAVI), to provide [vaccines] to 20 percent of the Iraqi population, that is, about 8 million doses of any vaccine, which is approved by the World Health Organization after completion of all scientific tests,", Al-Amir told the Iraqi news Agency (INA)

To date, Iraq has so far confirmed over 535,000 COVID-19 COVID-19 cases, including more than 465,000 recoveries and nearly 12,000 related fatalities.