Iraqi president condemns storming of Bahraini embassy in Baghdad

(@FahadShabbir)

Iraqi President Barham Salih on Friday condemned the storming of the Bahraini embassy in Baghdad, during a phone call with King of Bahrain Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa

BAGHDAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 28th Jun, 2019 ) :Iraqi President Barham Salih on Friday condemned the storming of the Bahraini embassy in Baghdad , during a phone call with King of Bahrain Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa.

A statement by the presidency office said that the president received a phone call from King of Bahrain, and confirmed Iraq's commitment to protecting the diplomatic missions in the country.

Salih asserted that "such actions were not for benefit of the Iraqi interest and that the government has taken measures to hold those involved accountable," the statement said.

For his part, the King of Bahrain "expressed his appreciation for the measures taken by the Iraqi government following the attack on the embassy of the Kingdom of Bahrain, praising the bilateral relations between the two countries," according to the statement.

The phone call came a day after dozens of protesters broke into the Bahraini embassy in Baghdad western neighborhood of Mansour, protesting the U.S.-sponsored conference in Bahrain aimed at promoting U.S. peace plan named "Deal of the Century."