BAGHDAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2021) An Iraqi evacuation flight from Minsk has been postponed indefinitely at the request of the Iraqi Foreign Ministry, Hussein Jalil, a spokesman for Iraqi Airways, told Sputnik.

"The flight from Minsk was postponed at the request of the Iraqi Foreign Ministry until further notice," Jalil said, adding the reason for the cancellation of the flight may be the desire to fly out as many people as possible.