Iraqi Security Forces Kill 10 IS Militants in Anbar Desert

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2019) Iraqi security forces on Tuesday killed 10 Islamists in the desert to the west of Baghdad with air support from the US-led coalition, the country's Counter-Terrorism Directorate said.

Iraq has been conducting an operation to flush out the remnants of the Islamic State terror group (IS, banned in Russia) from the vast desert in the Anbar province.

"A unit of the Counter-Terrorism Directorate conducted an airborne operation... which resulted in the death of 10 terrorists, two of whom wore suicide belts," the security authority said on Facebook.

Five other militants were detained near the towns of Rutba and Wadi Hauran. Security forces also destroyed the tunnels used by the militants as a hideout.