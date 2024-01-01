Islamic Affairs Ministry concludes Jusoor exhibition in Morocco

RIYADH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2024) The Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance yesterday concluded the Jusoor exhibition held in the Kingdom of Morocco in cooperation with the Moroccan Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs.

According to the ministry, the exhibition, which started on December 13, drew over 90,000 visitors who had the opportunity to get acquainted with the Kingdom's efforts to serve the visitors to the two holy mosques, and care for the Holy Quran and Muslims around the world.

They also had the opportunity to make virtual visits to the Grand Mosque in Makkah, using VR technology, and to view rare Islamic manuscripts and literature.