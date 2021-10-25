UrduPoint.com

Israel Attacks Southern Syrian Region On Monday Morning - Damascus

Sumaira FH 10 minutes ago Mon 25th October 2021 | 05:40 PM

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2021) Israel on Monday morning attacked facilities in southern Syria, the Syrian Foreign Ministry said.

"The Israeli forces this morning showed another aggression in the southern region. This is taking place as part of a series of aggression against Syria's sovereignty," the ministry said in a statement, adding that Damascus reserves a right to respond.

