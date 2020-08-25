(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2020) Israel is disappointed with the stance of Germany, France, and the United Kingdom on the Iran arms embargo Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi said Tuesday.

The US proposal on extending the embargo was rejected earlier this month. Germany, France, and the United Kingdom were among the 11 abstainers. Russia and China opposed the extension. The Dominican Republic's was the only vote to back the US proposal.

"We are disappointed to see our friends, the E3, not wanting to extend the arms embargo on Iran and thus preventing its adoption. The E3 must understand that genuine opposition to Iran aggression and concern for the security of the region cannot be only held in statement but must be seen in action," Ashkenazi said at a press conference with UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab.

The Israeli foreign minister urged the UN Security Council to back the United States on the embargo.

Raab, in turn, said that the UK shared many of the Iran-related concerns.

"We've offered good offices of the United Kingdom to find the compromises that could secure an arms embargo extension that would be viable and would be voted for," Raab said.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the UNSC failure to extend the embargo was "a great mistake," and pledged to enforce sanctions against Iran.