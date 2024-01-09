Open Menu

Israel Faces Gaza 'genocide' Case At UN Top Court

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 09, 2024 | 01:30 PM

Israel faces Gaza 'genocide' case at UN top court

The Hague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2024) Israel and South Africa face off at the UN's top court from Thursday, after Pretoria accused Israel of "genocidal acts" in Gaza.

In an 84-page submission to the International Court of Justice (ICJ), South Africa urged judges to order Israel to "immediately suspend its military operations" in Gaza.

South Africa alleges that Israel "has engaged in, is engaging in, and risks further engaging in genocidal acts against the Palestinian people in Gaza".

Top officials from the two countries will face off in the ICJ's Great Hall of Justice housed in the extravagant Peace Palace in The Hague -- a world away from the death and destruction seen recently in Gaza and Israel.

