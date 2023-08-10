Israel forces kill a freedom fighter in West Bank raid: Palestinian ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Nablus, Palestinian Territories, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2023 ):Israeli forces on Thursday shot dead a Palestinian freedom fighter in the occupied West Bank, Palestinian officials and a relative of the deceased said, as the army reported "counterterrorism activity" in the area.

Amir Ahmed Mohammed Khalifa, 27, was killed during a raid on Zawata, a town west of the city of Nablus, the Palestinian health ministry said in a statement.

"He was shot in the head and back with two bullets fired by the Israeli occupation soldiers during their aggression on the town of Zawata," it said.

The Israeli army said a suspect had opened fire on troops early Thursday during in Nablus, in the northern West Bank.

"Soldiers responded with live fire and hits were identified," the army said but did not specify whether it was same incident in which Khalifa was killed.

Khalifa, who lived in Ain Beit Ilma refugee camp near Nablus, was "wanted by Israeli forces for two years and had refused to surrender", a family member, who requested anonymity for security reasons, told AFP.