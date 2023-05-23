UrduPoint.com

Israel Has Ability To Hit Iran In Event Of Negative Developments - Senior Defense Official

Umer Jamshaid Published May 23, 2023 | 09:29 PM

Israel Has Ability to Hit Iran in Event of Negative Developments - Senior Defense Official

Israel has the ability to hit Iran if the latter's progress on its nuclear program leads to negative developments in the region, Maj. Gen. Herzi Halevi, the chief of general staff of the Israel Defense Forces, said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2023) Israel has the ability to hit Iran if the latter's progress on its nuclear program leads to negative developments in the region, Maj. Gen. Herzi Halevi, the chief of general staff of the Israel Defense Forces, said on Tuesday.

"We have the ability to hit Iran ... Without going into details, there are possible negative developments on the horizon that could prompt action. We have abilities," Halevi told the annual conference at Israel's Reichman University, as quoted by Israeli broadcaster i24NEWS.

The military official reportedly explained that such "prompt actions" on the part of Israel could be triggered by the progress Tehran had achieved on uranium enrichment.

"We are not indifferent to what Iran is trying to build around us, and it is difficult for Iran to be indifferent to the line we are taking," Halevi was quoted as saying by the broadcaster.

Relations between Israel and Iran have been in a major downward spiral since the 1979 Islamic Revolution, when Iran abruptly severed diplomatic and commercial ties with Israel. Currently, Iran blames Israel for fomenting conflict in the Arab world. Moreover, the Israeli government has been trying to consolidate the international community with a view to thwarting Iran's attempts to obtain nuclear weapons, which Israel considers a serious threat to its national security.

