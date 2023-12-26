Open Menu

Israel 'intensifying' Gaza Fighting As Hamas Says Strikes Kill Dozens

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 26, 2023 | 05:34 PM

Israel 'intensifying' Gaza fighting as Hamas says strikes kill dozens

Israel on Monday said it was "intensifying the fighting" against Hamas in Gaza, where relentless strikes across the Palestinian territory exacerbated the dire conditions for civilians in the war's 12th week

Gaza Strip, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2023) Israel on Monday said it was "intensifying the fighting" against Hamas in Gaza, where relentless strikes across the Palestinian territory exacerbated the dire conditions for civilians in the war's 12th week.

Pope Francis decried the "desperate humanitarian situation" in Gaza. During his traditional Christmas message at the Vatican he called for an immediate ceasefire and the freeing of hostages.

As war raged, festivities in Bethlehem, which Christians consider to be the birthplace of Jesus Christ, were effectively scrapped in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. The city's usually vibrant streets had only a handful of worshippers and tourists.

Israel launched a retaliatory military campaign in Gaza, including extensive aerial bombardment and siege. The campaign has killed at least 20,674 people, mostly women and children, according to the Hamas-run territory's health ministry.

Four major Israeli strikes since Sunday killed more than 100 people, the ministry said.

But Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed on Monday after visiting Gaza, "We're not stopping," according to a statement from his Likud party.

"We're intensifying the fighting in the coming days," he told party members.

In Gaza, the health ministry said an Israeli air strike killed at least 70 people on Christmas Eve at the Al-Maghazi refugee camp established in 1949.

AFP was unable to independently verify the toll.

Rows of victims' bodies, shrouded in white bags, lined the ground at Al-Aqsa Hospital in Deir al-Balah, central Gaza, ahead of a mass funeral.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Israel Christmas Gaza Bank Bethlehem Women Sunday Christian From Refugee

Recent Stories

Serena Hotels Tennis Championships 2023 kick off

Serena Hotels Tennis Championships 2023 kick off

3 minutes ago
 PCB announces player development programmes

PCB announces player development programmes

11 minutes ago
 PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 2,534 points

PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 2,534 points

5 minutes ago
 Pakistani strike thrice to counter Australia on fi ..

Pakistani strike thrice to counter Australia on first day of rain-impacted MCG T ..

17 minutes ago
 PCB appoints Yasir Arafat as High-Performance Coac ..

PCB appoints Yasir Arafat as High-Performance Coach

24 minutes ago
 Steady recovery continues: Rupee gains 15 paisa ag ..

Steady recovery continues: Rupee gains 15 paisa against Dollar

5 minutes ago
PHC grants interim stay on ECP order , directs it ..

PHC grants interim stay on ECP order , directs it to return BAT symbol to PTI

52 minutes ago
 IPO, PITB join hands for automation, digitalizatio ..

IPO, PITB join hands for automation, digitalization of IPO-Pakistan

5 minutes ago
 Pakistan determined to take fraternal ties with Ch ..

Pakistan determined to take fraternal ties with China to new heights: Caretaker ..

2 hours ago
 A Recap of vivo’s Marvellous Journey to 2023!

A Recap of vivo’s Marvellous Journey to 2023!

2 hours ago
 Renowned poet Bari Nizami remembered on birth anni ..

Renowned poet Bari Nizami remembered on birth anniversary

5 minutes ago
 Poet Munir Niazi remembered on death anniversary

Poet Munir Niazi remembered on death anniversary

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World