Israel 'intensifying' Gaza fighting as Hamas says strikes kill dozens

Gaza Strip, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2023) Israel on Monday said it was "intensifying the fighting" against Hamas in Gaza, where relentless strikes across the Palestinian territory exacerbated the dire conditions for civilians in the war's 12th week.

Pope Francis decried the "desperate humanitarian situation" in Gaza. During his traditional Christmas message at the Vatican he called for an immediate ceasefire and the freeing of hostages.

As war raged, festivities in Bethlehem, which Christians consider to be the birthplace of Jesus Christ, were effectively scrapped in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. The city's usually vibrant streets had only a handful of worshippers and tourists.

Israel launched a retaliatory military campaign in Gaza, including extensive aerial bombardment and siege. The campaign has killed at least 20,674 people, mostly women and children, according to the Hamas-run territory's health ministry.

Four major Israeli strikes since Sunday killed more than 100 people, the ministry said.

But Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed on Monday after visiting Gaza, "We're not stopping," according to a statement from his Likud party.

"We're intensifying the fighting in the coming days," he told party members.

In Gaza, the health ministry said an Israeli air strike killed at least 70 people on Christmas Eve at the Al-Maghazi refugee camp established in 1949.

AFP was unable to independently verify the toll.

Rows of victims' bodies, shrouded in white bags, lined the ground at Al-Aqsa Hospital in Deir al-Balah, central Gaza, ahead of a mass funeral.