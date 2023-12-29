Israel kills two Palestinians in West Bank, says ministry

Israeli forces killed two Palestinians in 24 hours in the occupied West Bank, the territory's health ministry said Thursday, after widespread raids by Israel targeted money exchange shops

Ramallah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2023) Israeli forces killed two Palestinians in 24 hours in the occupied West Bank, the territory's health ministry said Thursday, after widespread raids by Israel targeted money exchange shops.

A Palestinian man was killed during an overnight raid in Ramallah, seat of the Palestinian Authority, the ministry said.

He was identified as Hazem Qattawi by the official Palestinian news agency Wafa, which added that 14 others were wounded during clashes with soldiers and three more were arrested.

On Thursday evening, a 38-year-old Palestinian was killed by Israeli forces near Bethlehem in an incident not linked to the raids.

The Red Crescent said medics treated people wounded by Israeli forces in multiple West Bank locations across the governorates of Hebron in the south, Jericho in the east, and Jenin and Nablus in the north.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said its medics treated eight people for gunshot wounds.

Israel has occupied the West Bank since the 1967 Six-Day War and regularly carries out raids there, although they are far less common in Ramallah, the territory's institutional heart.

Surging violence has seen 522 Palestinians killed in the West Bank this year by Israeli security forces and settlers, according to a health ministry toll, 314 of them since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war on October 7.