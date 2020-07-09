Israel May Start Annexation of Palestinian Lands Starting July 26 - PLO Member

Israel can proceed to practical steps to annex the Palestinian territories in the framework of the so-called deal of the century starting July 26, a member of the Palestine Liberation Organization's (PLO) Executive Committee, Ahmad Majdalani, said on Wednesday

Israel was expected to launch large-scale annexation of Palestinian lands in the northern part of the Dead Sea and the Jordan Valley, a region located on the border between the West Bank and Jordan, on July 1, as promised by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The plan, however, has not been implemented so far, as most of 30 foreign counterparts with whom Israel's annexation agenda was discussed were critical of it.

"According to the latest information, practical steps for the annexation of the Palestinian territories [by Israel] may begin from July 26-30. Naturally, as the state of Palestine, we will oppose," Majdalani said at an online meeting devoted to the future of Palestine and organized by the Institute of Oriental Studies of the Russian Academy of Sciences.

According to the politician, Palestine is ready for negotiations within the Middle East Quartet to reach peace and will not make any concessions under the so-called deal of the century unveiled by US President Donald Trump in late January.

"We are ready to further participate in the work of the Middle East Quartet in compliance with the norms of international law. We use every chance to achieve peace. But we completely reject the plan of annexation set out in the so-called deal of the century. Reject expansion plans. We do not sell land and territories," Majdalani added.

Netanyahu's annexation intentions come under Trump's peace deal for the Middle East, which has been strongly rejected by Palestine, as well as by most Arab countries.

In May, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas decided to terminate all treaties with the US and Israel after Netanyahu officially announced the annexation plan during the swearing-in ceremony of his new cabinet.