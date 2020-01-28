Israel Opposition Leader Hails Trump Mideast Peace Plan as 'Historic Milestone'

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2020) Israeli opposition leader Benny Gantz on Monday hailed the United States' Mideast peace plan as a historic milestone and pledged to work on its implementation after winning the upcoming elections.

"The [US] president's peace plan is a significant and historic milestone indeed," Gantz told reporters in Washington.

"Immediately after the election, I will work toward implementing it from within a stable functioning Israeli government in tandem with the other countries in our region."

Gantz spoke after meeting with US President Donald Trump who invited him together with Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss "the deal of the century" - a long-awaited US initiative to reconcile Israel and the Palestinians, thus paving a way to a broader regional peace. The plan is set to be unveiled in Washington on Tuesday.