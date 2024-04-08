Israel Prepares Military Operations In Gaza's Rafah
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 08, 2024 | 12:50 PM
Gaza Strip, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2024) Israeli leaders were preparing Monday for military operations in Gaza's southern city of Rafah, where most of the Palestinian territory's population has fled after six months of fighting.
Talks in Cairo aimed at brokering a truce have made "significant progress", with more negotiations expected in the coming days, Egyptian state-linked outlet Al-Qahera reported Monday.
International pressure has mounted on Israel to bring an end to the war, with its main ally the United States last week demanding a ceasefire and hostage release deal along with ramped-up aid deliveries.
Israel pulled its forces out of the southern Gaza Strip on Sunday.
But Israel's Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said troops had left the city of Khan Yunis "to prepare for future missions, including... in Rafah".
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel was "one step away from victory".
