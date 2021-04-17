Israel Targets Hamas Facilities in Response to Rocket Attack - IDF

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2021) The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said they had launched strikes against Hamas in retaliation for a rocket fired at Israel from the Gaza Strip.

The attack was reported by the Israeli military late on Friday. Warning sirens were heard in two settlements in the southern part of the country.

"In response to the rocket fired from Gaza at Israel earlier tonight, our forces just struck Hamas terror targets including a training facility, an anti-aircraft missile launcher post, a concrete production plant & terror tunnel infrastructure," the IDF tweeted.

Israel has been a target of constant rocket attacks from the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip.