Israeli Citizen Among Victims of Shooting in Tunisia - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2023) An Israeli citizen was among the victims of the shooting near a synagogue in Tunisia, the Israeli Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

"Two worshipers were killed in a fatal shooting last night ... at a synagogue on the Tunisian island of Djerba. The deceased were identified as two cousins, one of whom was an Israeli citizen, the other a foreign national. The MFA (Israeli Foreign Ministry) is in contact with the family members of the deceased, and is prepared to assist additional Israelis as needed," the ministry said in a statement.

The two Jewish cousins who were killed in the shooting were Aviel Hadad, who was an Israeli citizen working as a jeweler at a local market, and Ben Hadad, who came to visit him from France, Israeli newspaper Jpost reported.

On Tuesday, four people were killed and nine more were injured as a result of a shooting near a synagogue in Aghir, on Tunisia's island of Djerba, where thousands of Tunisian nationals of Jewish origin and Israeli citizens celebrated the religious holiday of Lag BaOmer.