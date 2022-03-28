UrduPoint.com

Israeli Prime Minister Holds Operational Meeting On Security Issues Following ISIS Attack

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett held an operational meeting on security issues on Monday to review current Israeli intelligence in light of terrorist attacks which occurred on 22 and 27 March

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2022) Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett held an operational meeting on security issues on Monday to review current Israeli intelligence in light of terrorist attacks which occurred on 22 and 27 March.

Bennett has stressed that Israel needs to adapt their security apparatus to an environment in which extremist elements in the Arab sector, guided by radical Islamist ideology, commit terrorist acts and encroach on people's lives.

The prime minister called for increased vigilance to prevent new incidents and bring the accomplices of terrorism to justice, the immediate strengthening of the security services with a view to possible conflicts.

On March 22, four Israeli citizens were killed in the south of Israel in the city of Beer Sheva in an attack by a man armed with a knife. On March 27 in Israeli Hadera, two Israelis were killed and more than 10 were injured in an attack by two terrorists with firearms. The Islamic State (ISIS, banned in Russia) claimed responsibility for the attack.

