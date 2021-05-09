UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ISS Crew Congratulates People With Victory Day

Sumaira FH 8 hours ago Sun 09th May 2021 | 03:40 AM

ISS Crew Congratulates People With Victory Day

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2021) The crew of the International Space Station (ISS) has congratulated everyone with the 76th anniversary of victory in World War II via a video address released by Russian space agency Roscosmos.

"Today, on May 9 2021, we - [Russian cosmonauts ] Oleg Novitskiy, Pyotr Dubrov and [US astronaut] Mark Vande Hei send festive greetings to all the inhabitants of planet Earth on the occasion of the Great Victory Day from the International Space Station," Novitskiy said in the video address.

He stressed that the heroic efforts of WWII soldiers and front workers and the memory of war victims will always be sacred, while May 9, 1945 will remain one of the main events of the 20th century that laid the basis for the peaceful development of human civilization.

"The ISS is a great historical example of international cooperation.

And we are honored to be residents of this world-class research laboratory," Mark Vande Hei said, speaking in Russian.

A Victory Day parade will be held on Sunday in Moscow with the participation of over 12,000 servicemen and the involvement of more than 190 units of military equipment, as well as 76 planes and helicopters. Bart Gorman, the deputy chief of the US mission in Moscow plans to attend the Victory Day military parade in the Russian capital, according to a US embassy spokesperson.

In a congratulatory statement released by the Russian Interior Ministry on the occasion of the 76th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War, Russian Interior Minister Vladimri Kolokoltsev and Chairman of the Investigative Committee Alexander Bastrykin wished good health and well-being to the war veterans, warning against the falsification of historic events.

Related Topics

Century Interior Ministry Moscow Russia Interior Minister May Sunday World War All From

Recent Stories

UAE strongly condemns terror attack on Kabul schoo ..

57 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Arabian Gulf League&#039;s all matchweek 26 games ..

9 hours ago

Prime Minister, Saudi Crown Prince reaffirm review ..

10 hours ago

Iran's Zarif Says Onus on US to Return to Complian ..

10 hours ago

Russia Hopes Nord Stream 2 Project Ready Before Ge ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.