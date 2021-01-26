UrduPoint.com
Istanbul Airport Tops European Traffic Charts In Nov

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 26th January 2021 | 05:14 PM

Istanbul Airport tops European traffic charts in Nov

The Istanbul Airport saw the highest number of passengers in Europe last November, the Airports Council International (ACI) Europe said

ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :The Istanbul Airport saw the highest number of passengers in Europe last November, the Airports Council International (ACI) Europe said.

More than 1.73 million passengers used the Istanbul Airport in November, showed a chart posted by ACI Europe on Twitter.

Another airport in Istanbul, Sabiha Gokcen International Airport, ranked second with nearly 1.

5 million passengers during the same period.

They were followed by three Russian airports -- Sheremetyevo Alexander S. Pushkin International Airport, Vnukovo International Airport, and Domodedovo Moscow Airport.

"Non-EU airports dominate the 'Top 10 busiest airports in Europe' ranking in November 2020, as the EU/EEA/CH/UK market continues to grapple with the devastating effects of travel restrictions and limited gov't support", ACI Europe said.

More Stories From World

