Italian Activists Rally Against Weapons Supplies to Ukraine in Rome, Pisa

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2022) Activists of a major Italian trade union, USB, have organized rallies in Rome and Pisa against sending weapons to Ukraine.

A week ago, the union's branch in Pisa reported that workers at the airport cargo terminal found crates of weapons and ammunition bound for Ukraine and marked as humanitarian aid. The workers reportedly refused to load weapons into the aircraft. According to a USB statement, lethal weapons are supplied to Ukraine under the guise of humanitarian aid, though the airport administration and the Italian government have denied the claims.

"First, we protest against sending military materials, against Italy's participation in the war in Ukraine. Secondly, we oppose the involvement of civilian employees in the loading of weapons. I don't think the authorities are unaware that civilian aircraft traffic is now being used to carry military supplies," a USB spokeswoman told Sputnik.

The participants of the demonstration in Pisa held banners and shouted slogans "Bridges of peace, not war from Tuscany," "Italy, get out of NATO and war," and "No War, No NATO."

In Rome, the protest was held near a military airfield. The demonstration was directed not only against the participation of Italy in the Ukrainian conflict, but also against the presence of military bases within the capital.

"We stand for complete neutrality, in Europe, Italy and Ukraine. Arms spending takes away funds that could be spent on higher wages," a demonstrator told Sputnik.

Leftist and anti-fascist organizations also took part in the rally. In total, several hundred people took to the streets on Saturday.