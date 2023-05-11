UrduPoint.com

Italian Competition Regulator Launches Investigation Into Apple Over Abuse Of Apps Market

Faizan Hashmi Published May 11, 2023 | 01:20 PM

Italian Competition Regulator Launches Investigation Into Apple Over Abuse of Apps Market

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2023) The Italian Competition Authority, the country's market competition watchdog, said on Thursday that it had launched an investigation into Apple over the alleged abuse of its dominant position on the smart phone apps market.

"The Italian Competition Authority has started a preliminary investigation against companies Apple Inc., Apple Distribution International Ltd. and Apple Italia S.r.l. in order to ascertain the fact of a presumed abuse of the dominant position on the platform market for distribution of applications for users of the iOS operating system," the body said in a statement.

The statement also noted that, in April 2021, the company adopted tougher privacy policy in relation to third-party app developers, compared to the one it uses for itself.

Besides, outside developers and advertisers are at a disadvantage in terms of the quality of the data regarding ads' effectiveness in their apps which Apple provides to them.

In 2021, the Competition Authority fined Amazon about $1.28 billion for its alleged abuse of market dominance to promote its own logistics service. Last year, it fined China's xiaomi about $3.5 billion for its refusal to repair smart phones that were still under warranty.

Related Topics

China Company April Apple Market Billion

Recent Stories

IMF denies statement on Imran Khan’s arrest, rea ..

IMF denies statement on Imran Khan’s arrest, reaffirms trust in Pakistan's eco ..

8 minutes ago
 Int’l Parliamentary Convention underway in Islam ..

Int’l Parliamentary Convention underway in Islamabad

1 hour ago
 Bilawal Bhutto comes down hard upon PTI over ‘vi ..

Bilawal Bhutto comes down hard upon PTI over ‘violent protests’

1 hour ago
 UAE at forefront of global crisis management, expe ..

UAE at forefront of global crisis management, experts agree at CEMS Abu Dhabi

1 hour ago
 COP28 President-Designate convenes CEO decarbonisa ..

COP28 President-Designate convenes CEO decarbonisation roundtable at UAE Climate ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 May 2023

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.