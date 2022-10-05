UrduPoint.com

Italian Fighter Jets Intercept Russian Aircraft Near Polish Border - Military

Umer Jamshaid Published October 05, 2022 | 07:50 PM

Italian Fighter Jets Intercept Russian Aircraft Near Polish Border - Military

Italian fighter jets participating in the NATO air policing mission in Poland intercepted Russian aircraft that allegedly entered the Polish airspace, the country's air force said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2022) Italian fighter jets participating in the NATO air policing mission in Poland intercepted Russian aircraft that allegedly entered the Polish airspace, the country's air force said on Wednesday.

"Another immediate take-off for the #ItalianAirForce #Eurofighters engaged in Air Policing activities in Poland to intercept 4 Russian fighters after they had entered first Polish then Swedish airspace, before being forced to return to Kaliningrad airspace," the Italian air force wrote on Twitter.

Italian air force reported two similar incidents with Russian fighter jets in late September, though the Russian military said all flights of Russian aircraft were conducted in accordance with the international rules for the use of airspace over neutral waters.

