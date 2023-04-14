(@FahadShabbir)

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2023) Italian Justice Minister Carlo Nordio has opened a probe into Milan magistrates in relation to the escape of Russian businessman Artem Uss from house arrest, Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera reported Thursday, citing its sources.

Artem Uss, the son of the governor of Russia's Krasnoyarsk region, was arrested in Italy for alleged money-laundering and sanctions evasion at the US's request. In March 2023, the Milan Appeal Court approved his extradition to the US, shortly after which he escaped house arrest and fled to Russia.

Nordio specifically instructed the relevant bodies to look into the court's decision to replace the businessman's prison detention with house arrest with an electronic bracelet, the newspaper said.

The escape was also on the agenda of the Parliamentary Committee for the Security of the Republic (Copasir) earlier in the day, the report added.

The prosecutors have so far identified up to five people from a group that helped Uss disappear from a rented apartment in Basiglio, on the outskirts of Milan, on March 22, Italian media reported. The group reportedly escorted Uss from Italy to Slovenia using several cars and forged documents. He then fled to Serbia, from where he allegedly took a flight to Russia.

Last week, Uss told Sputnik that he is in Russia and that he was forced to flee from Italy due to a lack of trust in the Italian justice system.