UrduPoint.com

Italian Justice Minister To Probe Judges Over Escape Of Russia's Artem Uss - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 14, 2023 | 01:40 AM

Italian Justice Minister to Probe Judges Over Escape of Russia's Artem Uss - Reports

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2023) Italian Justice Minister Carlo Nordio has opened a probe into Milan magistrates in relation to the escape of Russian businessman Artem Uss from house arrest, Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera reported Thursday, citing its sources.

Artem Uss, the son of the governor of Russia's Krasnoyarsk region, was arrested in Italy for alleged money-laundering and sanctions evasion at the US's request. In March 2023, the Milan Appeal Court approved his extradition to the US, shortly after which he escaped house arrest and fled to Russia.

Nordio specifically instructed the relevant bodies to look into the court's decision to replace the businessman's prison detention with house arrest with an electronic bracelet, the newspaper said.

The escape was also on the agenda of the Parliamentary Committee for the Security of the Republic (Copasir) earlier in the day, the report added.

The prosecutors have so far identified up to five people from a group that helped Uss disappear from a rented apartment in Basiglio, on the outskirts of Milan, on March 22, Italian media reported. The group reportedly escorted Uss from Italy to Slovenia using several cars and forged documents. He then fled to Serbia, from where he allegedly took a flight to Russia.

Last week, Uss told Sputnik that he is in Russia and that he was forced to flee from Italy due to a lack of trust in the Italian justice system.

Related Topics

Governor Russia Milan Krasnoyarsk Italy Serbia Slovenia March Media From Court

Recent Stories

Dubai records over AED1.3 bn in realty transaction ..

Dubai records over AED1.3 bn in realty transactions Thursday

41 minutes ago
 AED 245.5 bn saving deposits in UAE banks by end o ..

AED 245.5 bn saving deposits in UAE banks by end of January 2023

1 hour ago
 Ajman Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Ajman Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

1 hour ago
 Most Russians See Closer Ties With China as Benefi ..

Most Russians See Closer Ties With China as Beneficial - Poll

2 hours ago
 Parliament not to surrender: Advisor to Prime Mini ..

Parliament not to surrender: Advisor to Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gi ..

2 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed Stadium to host Egyptian Super C ..

Mohamed bin Zayed Stadium to host Egyptian Super Cup on May 5th

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.