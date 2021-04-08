UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Italian Minister Advises To Use AstraZeneca Vaccine Among People Aged Over 60 - Official

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 01:40 AM

Italian Minister Advises to Use AstraZeneca Vaccine Among People Aged Over 60 - Official

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2021) Italian Health Minister Roberto Speranza has decided to recommend the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine among people aged over 60 years following consultations with experts, Franco Locatelli, the head of Italy's Superior Health Council, said on Wednesday.

Italy is the latest among a number of countries, along with South Korea, Belgium and the United Kingdom, that decided on Wednesday to limit the AstraZeneca vaccine's rollout to older population. The decisions came in light of the European Medicines Agency's long-awaited evaluation of the vaccine's safety, which concluded that that blood clots should be listed as a "very rare" side effect.

"In light of the conclusions by EMA and to protect the most at-risk groups, the minister has made a recommendation on the preferred use [of the AstraZeneca vaccine] among people aged over 60 years," Locatelli told reporters.

The official also noted that severe side effect cases following the inoculation, such as blood clots, were extremely rare and occurred mainly in women aged under 60 during the first two weeks after the vaccination.

Additionally, Locatelli said that Italian experts had carefully studied whether vaccination with AstraZeneca should be limited to a single dose and found no reason to advocate it.

Related Topics

Superior Italy United Kingdom Belgium South Korea Women Blood

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed opens 12th Abu Dhabi ..

2 hours ago

Shakhbout Al Nahyan, Al Hashemy discuss strengthen ..

2 hours ago

Mohammed bin Saud Al Qasimi opens Mohamed bin Zaye ..

2 hours ago

Suez Canal Chairman Says Rejected Plan to Saw Off ..

2 hours ago

Chinese delegation discusses collaboration with UV ..

2 hours ago

Air pollution linked with worse outcomes in Covid- ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.