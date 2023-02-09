Italian Prime Minister Meloni to Meet With Zelenskyy at EU Summit - Top Diplomat

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2023) Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni will meet with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday on the sidelines of the EU summit in Brussels, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said.

"Tomorrow (Thursday) the prime minister will meet face to face (with Zelenskyy), they will discuss Italy's role in the restoration of Ukraine, which will become part of the internal European market," Tajani said on Rai 3 tv channel.

He said Italy was not excluded from Zelenskyy's foreign trips, recalling that last year, former Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi had traveled to Kiev with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron.