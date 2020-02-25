Italian Red Cross Warns Public About Coronavirus-Related Phone Scam

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2020) The fraudulent scheme, involving individuals posing as Red Cross volunteers and offering home testing for the new coronavirus virus, have emerged in Italy, the Italian Red Cross said on Monday in a press release.

"Several local committees report a phone scam involving individuals who claim to be Red Cross volunteers, and offer home testing for coronavirus. We inform you that we did not organize any home visits to conduct [coronavirus] tests, and we are asking you to be careful," the press release said.

The Red Cross also said that that regular and thorough hand washing was the main way to prevent infection and transmission of the virus.

Cases of the new coronavirus in Italy ” now numbering more than 220 ” have been confirmed in several Italian regions, including Lombardy, Veneto, Emilia-Romagna, Piedmont and Lazio. The authorities of Lombardy and Veneto have decided to ban all public events including cultural and sports ones to prevent the virus spread.