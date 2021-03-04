UrduPoint.com
Italy Blocks Export Of AstraZeneca Doses To Australia

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 04th March 2021 | 09:40 PM

Italy blocks export of AstraZeneca doses to Australia

Italy has blocked a shipment to Australia of AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine in the first such export ban under an EU vaccine monitoring scheme, an EU source told AFP on Thursday

Rome's order blocking the dispatch of 250,000 doses produced at an AstraZeneca plant in Italy was accepted by the European Commission, which has fiercely criticised the Anglo-Swedish company this year for supplying just a fraction of the doses it had promised to deliver to the bloc.

Rome's order blocking the dispatch of 250,000 doses produced at an AstraZeneca plant in Italy was accepted by the European Commission, which has fiercely criticised the Anglo-Swedish company this year for supplying just a fraction of the doses it had promised to deliver to the bloc.

