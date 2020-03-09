UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Italy Says Lockdown Aimed At Saving Economy From Virus

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 07:49 PM

Italy says lockdown aimed at saving economy from virus

Italy said Monday its month-long lockdown of northern regions responsible for 40 percent of overall production was designed to save the rest of the economy from falling victim to the new coronavirus

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :Italy said Monday its month-long lockdown of northern regions responsible for 40 percent of overall production was designed to save the rest of the economy from falling victim to the new coronavirus.

But the Italian Stock Exchange -- propelled by broader declines linked to the oil market's collapse -- took little comfort from the government's quarantine measures.

Stocks were down more than 10 percent in mid-afternoon trade and the shares of Italy's Unicredit banking giant were down almost 15 percent.

The epidemic has managed to wipe out almost the entire 28 percent gain the Milan exchanged built up last year.

Italian leaders had been watching in anguish as COVID-19 kept killing dozens of people daily in areas around the tourist hotspot Venice and the financial capital Milan.

The toll shot up by 133 on Sunday to 366.

The government had by then decided to ring-fence more than 15 million people who live in the industrial heartland of Lombardy and surrounding areas until April 3.

Italy's economy and finance ministry openly conceded Monday that an effective quarantine of the northern quarter of the population would deliver a short-term shock.

But it also argued that this was the bitter pill Italy had to swallow for its economy to survive.

"A temporary downturn in some sectors or areas of the country ispreferable to a longer crisis that could spread to the whole economy viademand and supply effects," the ministry said a statement.

Related Topics

Oil Venice Milan Italy Borsa Italiana April Sunday Market From Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Journalist Jaffar Memon laid to rest in Larkana

1 minute ago

Number of People Diagnosed With COVID-19 in Nether ..

1 minute ago

Wall Street's Dow Tumbles More Than 7 Pct Amid Col ..

1 minute ago

Five more coronavirus patients recover in UAE: Hea ..

1 hour ago

Farooq Qaisar gives puppetry tips at workshop in P ..

1 minute ago

Pakistan Navy to plant 4 mln trees across the coun ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.