Italy To Start Easing COVID-19 Restrictions On April 26 - Prime Minister

Italy to Start Easing COVID-19 Restrictions on April 26 - Prime Minister

Italy will start easing its COVID-19 restrictions starting from April 26, Prime Minister Mario Draghi said on Friday

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2021) Italy will start easing its COVID-19 restrictions starting from April 26, Prime Minister Mario Draghi said on Friday.

Draghi mentioned that starting from April 26 some Italian regions, where the COVID-19 infection rate is decreasing, will get enter so-called yellow zones that envision less restrictions.

"One can look to the future with cautious optimism," the prime minister said.

More Stories From World

