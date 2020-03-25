UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Italy's Civil Protection Head Suspends Daily Press Conference Due To Fever

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 08:58 PM

Italy's Civil Protection Head Suspends Daily Press Conference Due to Fever

Head of the Department of Civil Protection of Italy Angelo Borrelli has fever and is suspending daily press conferences on the situation with COVID-19 starting Wednesday, the department said in a statement

GENOA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2020) Head of the Department of Civil Protection of Italy Angelo Borrelli has fever and is suspending daily press conferences on the situation with COVID-19 starting Wednesday, the department said in a statement.

"This morning the Head of the Department of Civil Protection, Angelo Borrelli, suffered from fever and, as a precaution, left the headquarters of the Department.

Because of this weakness, the daily press conferences on the coronavirus emergency at 6 pm will be suspended starting from today," the statement reads.

Borrelli's updates have been at the center of global attention as the world watched Italy wrestle with its severe coronavirus outbreak, by far the worst outside of China. Italy's infection count is almost 70,000, while China stands at around 81,000 with most people now recovered. Italy has seen thousands of deaths from the infection and less than 10,000 have recovered.

Related Topics

World China Italy From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Normal life remains suspended in city Hyderabad as ..

1 minute ago

Deputy Commissioner visits quarantine facilities a ..

1 minute ago

Assistant Commissioner recovers 200 flour bags sto ..

2 minutes ago

Citizens Portal claims to deal with 87% of complai ..

2 minutes ago

Jet Trainer Crash Kills Pilot in Southwestern Russ ..

14 minutes ago

Airbus unions in Spain oppose restart of operation ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.