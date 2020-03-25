Head of the Department of Civil Protection of Italy Angelo Borrelli has fever and is suspending daily press conferences on the situation with COVID-19 starting Wednesday, the department said in a statement

GENOA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2020) Head of the Department of Civil Protection of Italy Angelo Borrelli has fever and is suspending daily press conferences on the situation with COVID-19 starting Wednesday, the department said in a statement.

"This morning the Head of the Department of Civil Protection, Angelo Borrelli, suffered from fever and, as a precaution, left the headquarters of the Department.

Because of this weakness, the daily press conferences on the coronavirus emergency at 6 pm will be suspended starting from today," the statement reads.

Borrelli's updates have been at the center of global attention as the world watched Italy wrestle with its severe coronavirus outbreak, by far the worst outside of China. Italy's infection count is almost 70,000, while China stands at around 81,000 with most people now recovered. Italy has seen thousands of deaths from the infection and less than 10,000 have recovered.