Italy's Eni Announces Resumption Of Supplies From Gazprom

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 05, 2022 | 12:40 PM

Italy's Eni Announces Resumption of Supplies From Gazprom

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2022) Italian multinational oil and gas company Eni announced on Wednesday that gas supplies from Russian Gazprom had resumed.

Gas supplies under the Gazprom Export contracts via Austria to Italy were halted over the weekend due to the refusal of the Austrian operator to confirm transport nominations following regulatory changes in Austria going into effect in late September.

Earlier in the day, Gazprom said that the supplies were resumed.

"Eni informs that gas supplies by Gazprom through Austria have resumed today. The resumption of deliveries was made possible thanks to the resolution by Eni and the parties involved of the restrictions arising from the new legislation introduced by the Austrian regulatory authorities," the company said in a statement.

