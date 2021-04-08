Italy's oil and gas company Eni on Thursday denied reports that its oil refinery located on the Mediterranean coast in Libya was under siege by armed militiamen

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2021) Italy's oil and gas company Eni on Thursday denied reports that its oil refinery located on the Mediterranean coast in Libya was under siege by armed militiamen.

"There is no siege of the Mellitah oil and gas facility," a spokespersona for the company told Sputnik.

Italian newspaper la Repubblica previously reported that Eni employees located on the Mediterranean coast could not leave due to the presence of armed people. They allegedly came to the refinery to express their opposition to the arrest of one of their leaders, who was in charge of security but was detained for illegal transportation.

In June 2020, the facility was attacked by local armed groups.

According to the spokesman, Eni confirms that on April 6 a group of militiamen gathered at the main entrance to Mellitah, however, in about an hour, the group peacefully left the area. Eni also denied some media reports about alleged disruptions in the work of the facility.