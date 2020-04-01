(@ChaudhryMAli88)

GENOA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2020) The website of the Italian National Institute for Social Security (INPS) has collapsed after being bombarded by requests from self-employed Italians for financial support that they are eligible for during the COVID-19 crisis, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Wednesday.

Earlier on Wednesday, INPS wrote on its Twitter page that beginning on April 1, all self-employed and freelance workers could apply for special benefits on its website. A few hours later, the website collapsed.

"In order to allow a better and more effective channeling of the requests, the website is temporarily unavailable.

We assure you that all who have the right to obtain benefits will eventually be able to apply," the website read.

According to the Cura Italia (Heal Italy) governmental decree of March 17, all self-employed individuals who have a VAT number and do not receive a pension are eligible for a one-time payment of 600 Euros ($656) for the month of March.

A nationwide quarantine was imposed in Italy on March 10, forcing most self-employed workers to stop their activities.