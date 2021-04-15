UrduPoint.com
Italy's Regulator Reports 11 Blood Clot Cases In People Vaccinated With AstraZeneca Shot

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 07:41 PM

Italy has reported 11 cases of post-vaccination blood clots in people who received AstraZeneca shots, including four related deaths since the rollout of the mass immunization program in late December, a fresh report by the Italian Medicines Agency said on Thursday

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2021) Italy has reported 11 cases of post-vaccination blood clots in people who received AstraZeneca shots, including four related deaths since the rollout of the mass immunization program in late December, a fresh report by the Italian Medicines Agency said on Thursday.

According to the regulator, some 46,000 inoculations out of more than nine million conducted by Italy between 27 December and 26 March have led to side effects, with the majority of them 92.7 percent related to non-serious events, such as fever and fatigue.

"Very rare cases of blod clots associated with low blood platelet levels occurred within 2 weeks of vaccination [with AstraZeneca drug].

Out of a total of 62 cases reported in ... Italy, 7 cases (with two deaths) of cerebral sinus venous thrombosis (CSVT) were reported until 22 March 2021 and 4 cases (with two deaths) of blood clots in multiple blood vessels were reported," the report read.

AstraZeneca's vaccine, dubbed Vaxzevria, has recently been subject to international criticism amid blood clot concerns. Despite the EU regulator's report earlier in April that recommended considering post-inoculation thrombosis as a "very rare" side effect, a number of countries restricted its use last month.

