Japan Bans Exports of Goods Related to Chemical Weapons to Russia - Economy Ministry

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2022) Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said on Monday that it would expand sanctions against Russia by imposing a ban on the export of goods and materials related to chemical weapons.

"Our country, as a contribution to international efforts in connection with the situation in Ukraine and taking into account the measures taken by leading countries, introduces measures to ban foreign trade operations of the following nature: the introduction of a ban on the export to Russia of goods related to chemical weapons," the ministry said in a statement.