Japan Fighter Jet Makes Emergency Landing in Hokkaido - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2021) The F-35 fighter jet of Japan Air Self-Defense Force has made an emergency landing at the most northern Japanese island Hokkaido on Wednesday, national NHK broadcaster reported.

According to NHK, the aircraft assigned to Misawa Air Base has landed at Hakodate Airport in Hokkaido with no visible damage identified. The pilot has not suffered any injury.

At the moment, Japan Air Self-Defense Force is investigating the incident. As of now, the causes of the emergency landing remain uncertain.

F-35 fighter jets are manufactured in the US and supplied to the allied air forces, including to Australia, Japan, Israel and the United Kingdom. In November, a British F-35 warplane crashed into the Mediterranean Sea shortly after its takeoff. Causes of the crash have not yet been disclosed, but the speculation ranges from technical defects to a human error.