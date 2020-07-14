UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japan Notes Advancing Military Cooperation Between Russia, China In Fresh Defense Paper

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 14th July 2020 | 07:10 AM

Japan Notes Advancing Military Cooperation Between Russia, China in Fresh Defense Paper

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2020) Japan's 2020 Defense White Paper published on Tuesday contains assessments of growing Russian-Chinese military cooperation, highlighted in a separate chapter.

"In July 2019, two Russian Tu-95 long-range bombers carried out joint air patrol with two Chinese H-6 bombers from the Sea of Japan to the East China Sea. In September 2019, Russian Minister of Defence Shoigu and, Vice Chairman of the Chinese Central Military Commission Zhang, signed a package of documents on military and military-technical cooperation," the section of the document read.

The White Paper also contains a general overview of the current state of Russian-Chinese relations in the sphere of defense.

The defense ministry noted the growth of Russia's military presence from the Arctic to the middle and the Far East as well.

The White Paper traditionally pays attention to increasing activity in the Far East and near a group of four Kuril islands.

"Russia is modernizing its military equipment, including strategic nuclear forces, and is stepping up military activities, so close scrutiny of developments in this regard will be required," the White Paper read.

Russian-Japanese relations have long been complicated by the fact that the two nations have not signed a permanent peace treaty after World War II, as there are still contradictions over Kuril islands that Russia has sovereignty over, but are also claimed by Japan.

Related Topics

Russia China Nuclear Japan July September 2019 2020 World War From

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler receives cables of condolences

6 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives telephone call from Gre ..

6 hours ago

UAE conducts over four million COVID-19 tests

6 hours ago

Emirates Mars Mission announces live stream link t ..

6 hours ago

UAE condemns Houthi attempts to target Saudi Arabi ..

6 hours ago

CDA partners with UNICEF and Ministry of Education ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.