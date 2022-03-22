Japan Officials Urge Households to Save Energy Due to Power Supply Shortage - Reports

UrduPoint.com

Japanese officials called on people in Tokyo and eight other prefectures to reduce electricity consumption after power supply was constricted in the aftermath of a large earthquake last week, Japanese media reported on Tuesday

"Demand is still exceeding the target level," Prime Minister Fumio Kishida was cited by Japanese news agency Kyodo as saying.

Japan Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) and Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc (TEPCO) asked household and workplaces to conserve energy despite the unreasonably cold weather, Kyodo reported.

According to the media, METI and TEPCO earlier this week issued a warning over electricity availability and suggested that there could be shortages in the service regions.

The affected prefectures are Tokyo, Ibaraki, Tochigi, Gunma, Saitama, Chiba, Kanagawa, Yamanashi and Shizuoka.

METI also added that a power outage may occur in Tokyo at around 8 p.m. (11:00 GMT) on Tuesday, according to the agency.

Last Wednesday, a magnitude 7.4 earthquake hit off the coast of the Fukushima prefecture, which was devastated by a quake and a tsunami in 2011. At least four people died in the incident, and over 200 others sustained injuries.

