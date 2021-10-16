UrduPoint.com

Japan Prime Minister Wants To Include Possible Attack On Enemy Bases In Security Strategy

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sat 16th October 2021 | 08:20 AM

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2021) Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told the Yomiuri Shimbun newspaper that the national security strategy should include the possibility to attack enemy bases for self-defense purposes.

According to the Japanese prime minister, this initiative is linked to the growing military capabilities of North Korea that carries out missile tests.

"The capabilities of (North Korean) missiles are being constantly boosted.

To protect people's lives, it is necessary to take a position that allows considering various options given the developments," Kishida said.

He added that the national security strategy should be revised as soon as possible.

The idea to include the possibility to attack enemy bases for self-defense purposes into the national security strategy was voiced by former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe but his successor, Yoshihide Suga, delayed the decision on the issue.

