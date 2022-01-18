UrduPoint.com

Japan Sees Fulfillment Of Paris Accord 'Extraordinarily Challenging' - Prime Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 18, 2022 | 07:01 PM

Japan Sees Fulfillment of Paris Accord 'Extraordinarily Challenging' - Prime Minister

Japan views achieving the goals on cutting greenhouse gas emission under the Paris Agreement as a challenging task given high costs of renewable energy production, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2022) Japan views achieving the goals on cutting greenhouse gas emission under the Paris Agreement as a challenging task given high costs of renewable energy production, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Tuesday.

"To fulfill the Paris Agreement, Japan has committed itself to the goals of achieving 46% reduction in emissions by fiscal year 2030 and carbon neutrality by 2050. The journey to achieving these goals is extraordinarily challenging," Kishida said in a special address at the Davos Global Economic Forum 2022.

He noted that Japan's efforts to pursue renewable energy are impeded by the country's geographical characteristics.

"The cost of renewable power generation is inevitably high because Japan is initially a state with steep mountains surrounded by deep sea, these factors create vulnerability in the Japanese economy," Kishida said.

Japan holds the fifth highest rate of greenhouse gas emission globally after China, the United States, India and Russia, with over 1 billion tons of CO2 produced from burning of fossil fuels annually.

In April 2021, Japan increased its target from 26% to 46% of cutting the CO2 emission by 2030 and pledged to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050, in line with the Paris Agreement to keep global warming below 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial levels.

Related Topics

India Prime Minister Russia China Paris Japan United States April Gas From Agreement (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Tsitsipas vows to be 'more daring' after opening w ..

Tsitsipas vows to be 'more daring' after opening win

11 seconds ago
 Taiwan female mountaineer departs to scale K2 in w ..

Taiwan female mountaineer departs to scale K2 in winter

13 seconds ago
 PESCO notifies power suspension for Mardan, Haripu ..

PESCO notifies power suspension for Mardan, Haripur, Swat, Bannu

15 seconds ago
 'Doodh Jallebi' shops attract food lovers amid win ..

'Doodh Jallebi' shops attract food lovers amid winter

16 seconds ago
 NATO Chief Says Invited All Members of NATO-Russia ..

NATO Chief Says Invited All Members of NATO-Russia Council to Hold Series of Mee ..

18 seconds ago
 Action against gas compressor users under way

Action against gas compressor users under way

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.