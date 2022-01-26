UrduPoint.com

Japan To Align With G7 Stance Over Situation Around Ukraine - Prime Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published January 26, 2022 | 12:50 PM

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2022) The Japanese government is concerned by the situation around Ukraine and will react to it based on the stance of G7 nations, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida during a meeting of the parliamentary budget commission.

"We are following the (Ukraine) situation with great concern as Russia is increasing its military presence (on the common border with Ukraine). We intend to respond appropriately, attaching special importance to the course of action of the G7 countries," the prime minister was quoted as saying at a parliamentary meeting by the Kyodo news agency.

On Tuesday, members of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, of which Kishida is the head, spoke in favor of imposing sanctions on Russia should it invade Ukraine, including a ban on Russian natural gas imports, according to the outlet.

Russia has repeatedly denied claims that its military buildup near its border with Ukraine was in preparation to attack its neighbor as alleged by both Kiev and the West. Moscow pointed to NATO's military activity near Russian borders and advanced a set of proposals on security guarantees in Europe to the US and NATO. Washington is expected to provide a written reply on proposals later this week.

