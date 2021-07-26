UrduPoint.com
Japanese Embassy Diplomat Arrives At Russian Foreign Ministry After Tokyo's Protest

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 26th July 2021 | 02:17 PM

Japanese Embassy Diplomat Arrives at Russian Foreign Ministry After Tokyo's Protest

A representative of the Japanese embassy in Moscow arrived at the Russian Foreign Ministry on Monday amid Tokyo's protest in connection with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin's visit to the Iturup Island, a Sputnik correspondent reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2021) A representative of the Japanese embassy in Moscow arrived at the Russian Foreign Ministry on Monday amid Tokyo's protest in connection with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin's visit to the Iturup Island, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

A car with a Japanese flag and with diplomatic plates is parked near the ministry.

Earlier in the day, Japan's permanent deputy foreign minister, Takeo Mori, summoned Russian Ambassador in Tokyo Mikhail Galuzin to lodge a protest over Mishustin's visit to the Kuril Islands.

