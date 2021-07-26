(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2021) A representative of the Japanese embassy in Moscow arrived at the Russian Foreign Ministry on Monday amid Tokyo's protest in connection with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin's visit to the Iturup Island, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

A car with a Japanese flag and with diplomatic plates is parked near the ministry.

Earlier in the day, Japan's permanent deputy foreign minister, Takeo Mori, summoned Russian Ambassador in Tokyo Mikhail Galuzin to lodge a protest over Mishustin's visit to the Kuril Islands.