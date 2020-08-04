UrduPoint.com
Japanese Government To Review New Missile Defense Proposal

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2020) An expert council of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party will submit a proposal to the government on Tuesday to consider possibilities of halting ballistic missile attacks within enemy territory, Japan's NHK broadcaster reports.

The proposal comes in the wake of Japan scrapping the deployment of US Aegis Ashore Ballistic Missile Defense systems on its territory.

The expert council is expected to ask the Japanese government to search for alternative ways to ensure security.

The recommendations are expected to be discussed by Japan's National Security Council.

In June, Japan abandoned plans to deploy US Aegis Ashore land-based missile defense systems, which were expected to counter the "threat" from North Korea. Defense Minister Taro Kono said that the decision was made in part because of the risk of rocket boosters falling on residential areas.

