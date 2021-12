Japan's Communications Ministry decided to oblige broadcasters to regularly report on investments made by foreign shareholders on Friday, as some broadcasting companies violated the foreign ownership rule, local media reported Friday

TOKYO, Dec. 3 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2021 ) --:Japan's Communications Ministry decided to oblige broadcasters to regularly report on investments made by foreign shareholders on Friday, as some broadcasting companies violated the foreign ownership rule, local media reported Friday.

According to Japanese broadcasting law, voting rights controlled by foreign shareholders need to be less than 20 percent in a broadcaster. The rule is designed for preventing foreign entities from exerting control over a broadcaster's local programming.

Broadcasters, which foreign investment ratio is found to surpass 20 percent, will be given a period of time to make amendments before revoking their broadcasting licenses so that their broadcasting services will not be affected due to a minor breach of the law.