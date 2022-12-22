UrduPoint.com

Japanese Nuclear Regulatory Body Approves Use Of NPPs Older Than 60 Years - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published December 22, 2022 | 12:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2022) The Atomic Energy Commission (AEC) of Japan has de facto approved the operation of nuclear power plants over 60 years in service, Japanese media reported on Wednesday.

According to the existing regulation, the life of a nuclear power plant cannot exceed 60 years. With regard to the Japanese government's decarbonization efforts, the Ministry of Economy and Industry last week admitted the possibility of canceling the term for stopping nuclear power plants that had reached the "age of death," provided the facility passed an inspection by the AEC.

The commission approved the draft regulation for the operation of old NPPs, according to the Japan Broadcasting Corporation NHK.

In practice, this measure allows NPPs that were launched over 60 years ago to remain in service.

The draft proposes that, after 30 years in operation, each plant should be thoroughly inspected by the AEC every 10 years, which will then make a decision on further operation based on the results of the inspection, the media said. However, there were no proposals presented regarding the inspection of plants that had served for more than 60 years.

This is the first step taken towards support for nuclear energy in Japan since the accident at the Fukushima Nuclear Power Plant in 2011.

