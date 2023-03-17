Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida Says Next 6-7 Years 'Last Chance' to Reverse Declining Birth Rate

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Friday that the next six to seven years will be the country's "last chance" to reverse the long-standing decline in birth rates, which the Japanese government intends to do by expanding child benefits and reforming work culture

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2023) Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Friday that the next six to seven years will be the country's "last chance" to reverse the long-standing decline in birth rates, which the Japanese government intends to do by expanding child benefits and reforming work culture.

"In the 2030s, the young population in Japan will decline at twice the current rate. The next six to seven years will be the last chance to turn around the declining birthrate," Kishida said at a press conference, as quoted by Japanese news agency Kyodo.

The government intends to develop a draft policy by the end of March, focusing on three main areas: increasing the income of young people; transforming the society, including by promoting inclusive work style; and expanding the support for families with children, according to the prime minister.

The authorities hope to raise the number of male workers taking paternity leave to 50% by 2025 and 85% by 2030, from 13.

97% in 2021.

Tokyo also intends to consider abolishing the income threshold for dependents, which currently amounts to 1.06 million Yen ($8,000) per year, to reduce the burden on part-time employees.

Other initiatives include a possible revision of the student loans repayment system, the work style, including introduction of flexible hours and the possibility of remote work, as well as the support with higher education fees.

Kishida, however, did not specify how exactly the government is going to provide a financial basis for all these initiatives, according to Kyodo.

In 2022, Japan saw 799,700 births, which is 43,000, or 5%, less than in 2021. The birth rate fell below 800,000 for the first time since 1899. The National Institute of Population and Social Security Research estimated in 2017 that total births would not drop below 800,000 before 2030.