UrduPoint.com

Japan's Court Sentences Third Mate Of Russian Freighter Amur To 3 Years In Prison

Muhammad Irfan Published April 27, 2023 | 07:30 AM

Japan's Court Sentences Third Mate of Russian Freighter Amur to 3 Years in Prison

ASAHIKAWA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2023) A district court in the Japanese city of Asahikawa has sentenced Russian national Pavel Dobryansky, the third mate of Russian freighter Amur, to three years in prison with a five-year suspended sentence, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Thursday from the courtroom.

The Russian ship collided with Japanese crab fishing vessel Daihachi Hokko Maru in the Sea of Okhotsk, north of Japan's Hokkaido island, in May 2021, resulting in the death of three out of five crew members of the Japanese ship.

Dobryansky was detained in Japan and charged with negligence and improper management of the ship. The captain of the Japanese vessel faced the same charges and was sentenced to three years in probation. Japan's prosecutor's office was asking for a penalty of three and a half years in prison for Dobryansky.

Dobryansky's attorney Noriaki Nakamura told Sputnik that the Russian national was found guilty but will not serve his sentence in prison. However, in the event of repeating the offense, the prison time under Dobryansky's sentence will be added to a new sentence.

The Russian national will be handed over to Japan's immigration authorities for subsequent deportation to Russia as he does not have a valid Japanese visa and has only a seaman's passport.

The defense of the Russian insisted on his innocence and also questioned the arguments of the prosecutor's office. In March, Nakamura told Sputnik that the investigative experiment carried out by Japan's maritime security service was extremely careless, adding that in conditions of heavy fog (visibility was 10-15 meters at the time of the accident) and given that the Japanese boat was made of plastic, the radar of the Russian vessel could not detect it.

Moreover, Nakamura said that the Russian vessel passes some 400 meters (1,312 feet) in two minutes when the engine stops, so the Japanese boat had to give way and maneuver when it saw the bigger vessel as it was smaller and faster. The defense also insisted that the crew of Japan's vessel did not look at the radar and did not respond to radio signals.

Related Topics

Accident Russia Asahikawa Okhotsk Same Japan March May Visa Event From Court

Recent Stories

Ajman Ruler condoles Saudi King over death of Prin ..

Ajman Ruler condoles Saudi King over death of Prince Abdulrahman bin Abdullah

7 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler condoles Saudi King over death of P ..

Fujairah Ruler condoles Saudi King over death of Prince Abdulrahman bin Abdullah

7 hours ago
 UAQ Ruler condoles Saudi King over death of Prince ..

UAQ Ruler condoles Saudi King over death of Prince Abdulrahman bin Abdullah

7 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler condoles Saudi King on death of Prin ..

Sharjah Ruler condoles Saudi King on death of Prince Abdulrahman bin Abdullah

8 hours ago
 JS Bank takes step towards enhancement of minority ..

JS Bank takes step towards enhancement of minority BIPL shareholders

8 hours ago
 Niece of Colombian Vice President Injured in Gang ..

Niece of Colombian Vice President Injured in Gang Skirmish - Reports

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.